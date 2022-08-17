Life.Style.Live!

Back-to-School tools from Indata Project

As students head back to school, they will be required to think at higher levels, process lots of information, work in high-pressure situations and resist a wide range of distractions. There are a variety of tools, devices and apps to help students with and without disabilities to be better prepared in and outside the classroom. Brian Norton of INDATA-Easterseals Crossroads joined Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

Tools

Livescribe Echo 2 Smartpen – A pen with built-in camera and digital camera. This pen captures audio and links it to the user’s handwritten notes for better recall and more complete notes.

OrCam Read – For people with reading difficulties, including dyslexia. Read any printed or digital text anytime, anywhere, with just the click of a button.

Websites

SMMRY.com – Summarize articles and text, providing an efficient manner for understanding text. This is primarily done by reducing the text to only the most important sentences.

Ranks sentences by importance using a core algorithm; reorganizes the summary to focus on a topic by selection of a keyword; removes transition phrases; removes unnecessary clauses; removes excessive examples

Rewordify.com – Powerful, free, online software that improves reading, learning and teaching. This site can intelligently simplify difficult English for faster comprehension.

Effectively teaches words for building a better vocabulary; helps improve learning outcomes

Apps

Microsoft Math Solver – Solve a math problem using your smartphone camera, and receive a step-by-step guide on how the problem was solved.

Scan math photo, using handwriting or a calculator. Math Solver instantly recognizes the problem and helps you to solve it with step-by-step explanation, interactive graphs, similar problems from the web and online video lectures.

OtterAi – Uses artificial intelligence to transcribe lectures and other important voice conversations

Provides students with real-time captions and notes for in-person and virtual lectures, classes or meetings

Resources

Easterseals Crossroads equipment loan library has more than 2500 items so you can try it before you buy it.

Agency Information

Easterseals Crossroads promoting independence for persons with disabilities for the past 80 years.

The INDATA Project is dedicated to increasing awareness of and improving access to technology so persons of all ages and abilities can live, learn, work and play more independently.

For more information about the INDATA Project at Easterseals Crossroads, click here or call 888-466-1314.