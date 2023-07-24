Balanced Esthetics & Wellness

Step into the world of holistic well-being and skincare as we welcome Millie Mullen, the owner of Balanced Esthetics & Wellness. Millie is an expert in alternative skincare treatments and takes immense pride in offering non-toxic, botanical products that harness the body’s natural healing abilities, delivering authentic and enduring results. With a passion for both skincare and yoga, Millie seamlessly blends these two practices at her esthetics studio, creating a unique and transformative experience for her clients.

From guided meditations to soothing sound baths, Millie goes above and beyond to maximize the skin’s healing journey, leaving clients feeling rejuvenated and revitalized.

At Balanced Esthetics & Wellness, every service is a fully customizable experience, tailored to meet the individual needs and desires of each client. Whether one seeks to improve their skin’s health, find relaxation, or simply carve out some much-needed “me-time,” Millie’s studio is the perfect destination.

Millie Mullen’s mission is to harmonize the body, mind, and soul through her expert esthetician skills and holistic approach, ensuring a transformative and rejuvenating experience for all who seek her services. Don’t miss the chance to explore the realm of balanced well-being with Millie at Balanced Esthetics & Wellness!