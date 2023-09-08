Behind the Bricks: IMS track conversion

Behind the Bricks: From oval to road course

In the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks,” viewers are in for an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate process of converting the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway from its oval configuration to a road course and vice versa.

Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us to highlight the venue’s versatility.

The Speedway can transform from a 4-turn, 2.5-mile oval to a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course, offering race fans a diverse range of experiences.

The track conversion is an operation that requires meticulous planning and execution.

It takes over 15 hours to secure the track fully, involving the placement and removal of more than 48 barriers, each weighing a staggering 6 tons, totaling 576,000 pounds of concrete.

Many of these barriers play a crucial role in forming the pit lane entrance for the road course or comprise part of the wall near Oval Turn 4, sealing off the oval track.

The process extends to five areas around the facility where concrete barriers and additional fencing must be adjusted according to the configuration.

To facilitate this transformation, IMS enlists the help of Petry Excavating and employs measures to protect the racing surface from heavy machinery.

It’s a complex ballet of engineering and logistics that ensures the Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains one of the most adaptable and dynamic racing venues in the world.