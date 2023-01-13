Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: Press Box History

This week on Behind the Bricks, IMS President J. Douglas Boles gives us a unique glimpse at the vintage IMS Press Boxes and the grandstand seats that come with them. Located under the Paddock Penthouse on the main straightway, these gems often go unseen.

Built in 1961, the press boxes were created to give the media a place to work and still be able to see the track. Famous track announcer Tom Carnegie called the race from here for many years. This space was used until it was replaced by the Dex Imaging Media Center in 2000.

New episodes of “Behind the Bricks” can now be found on the WISH-TV website and All Indiana Podcast Network. They are also released on the IMS social media channels and YouTube channel.

