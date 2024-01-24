Best selling author Brad Taylor releases new book “Dead Man’s Hand”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Brad Taylor is retired special forces. He’s also a National security consultant. And, he happens to be a 17-time NYT best selling author.

Taylor brings his wealth of knowledge to his books and it’s no different with the latest, titled “Dead Man’s Hand”.

In Taylor’s newest novel, in order to finally end the war between their nations, a rogue Ukrainian band of partisans team up with members of Russia’s military intelligence to assassinate Putin.

After receiving intelligence about the threat, the United States sends in Pike Logan, the main character, who discovers that their operation has unimaginable consequences.

Brad Taylor served for more than 20 years in the US Army, including eight years in 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, commonly known as Delta Force, and taught at the Citadel.

He commanded multiple troops and a squadron and conducted operations in support of US national interests in Iraq, Afghanistan and other classified locations.

He also holds a Master’s of Science in Defense Analysis and in addition to his writing, he serves as a security consultant on asymmetric threats.

Because of his background and up-to-date tactical and operational knowledge, Taylor has become a source for news outlets including FOX, Newsmax, Entertainment Weekly and MSNBC.

Brad’s first book titles “One Rough Man” was released in 2011. It is the first in the Pike Logan series.

If you would like to read an excerpt from any of his books you can head over to https://bradtaylorbooks.com/all-books/

“Dead Man’s Hand” can be found on Amazon and at other book stores as well.