BeTini Spirits: Cocktails for Valentine’s Day

BeTini Spirits have premium-crafted, ready-to-drink cocktails, celebrated for their luxurious quality and convenience in entertaining.

Founded and meticulously designed by Julie Stevens, BeTini’s repertoire boasts an array of award-winning libations, from the delectable Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini to the invigorating Mojito.

Packaged in the brand’s signature frosted hourglass 750ml bottles, these cocktails exude elegance.

Additionally, BeTini offers Mini 4-packs, featuring 200ml recyclable PET bottles fashioned after stemless champagne flutes, ideal for alfresco gatherings.

Available online at www.betinispirits.com and in select retail stores nationwide, BeTini Spirits embodies Julie Stevens’ vision of crafting cocktails that unite friends and family in celebration, fostering cherished moments and joyful memories.

As the Founder and Product Designer of BeTini Spirits, Julie infuses her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for design into every aspect of the brand, from recipe refinement to packaging aesthetics, ensuring that each sip reflects her colorful creativity and unwavering dedication to spreading joy and camaraderie through exceptional libations.