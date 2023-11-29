“Black Cake” is Hulu’s newest family drama

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Hulu’s newest hit show is titled “Black Cake”.

Oprah Winfrey, among others, is an executive producer of the show.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery.

The story takes place through out space and time.

The story revolves around a runaway bride in the 1960’s named Covey.

She disappears off the coast of Jamaica, either drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder.

In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer.

She leaves her two estranged children a flash drive holding previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

The stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.