Blackhawk Winery presents ‘Friday Free Concert Series’

Join Blackhawk Winery in Sheridan, Indiana for the exciting “Friday Free Concert Series” to experience an evening of music and merriment in the beautiful surroundings of the winery.

The concerts will take place on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. starting Memorial Day weekend. The best part? There is no cost to attend! All you have to do is refrain from bringing your own alcohol and show up for a great time!

Don’t worry about going hungry either, as they will have delightful food trucks on-site to satisfy your cravings.

Enjoy amazing performances while savoring their exquisite wines. For more information, visit their website at https://www.blackhawkwinery.com/.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BLACKHAWK WINERY.