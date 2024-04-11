Bob’s Discount Furniture now open in Avon!

Today marks the grand opening of a new location for Bob’s Discount Furniture at 10695 E US-36, Avon, IN, 46123.

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture has rapidly ascended to become one of the nation’s premier furniture retailers.

Dedicated to the principle that everyone deserves access to quality furniture, the company has garnered acclaim for its commitment to delivering exceptional value with honesty and integrity.

Behind its success lies a meticulous engineering of value, ensuring that customers receive discounts on a diverse array of stylish and quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 171 stores spread across 24 states, this Manchester, Connecticut-based enterprise has solidified its position as the 8th-largest furniture chain in the United States, according to Furniture Today.

Bob’s Discount Furniture has earned accolades as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces by Plant-A Research Group and Newsweek.

The company’s dedication to diversity, parents, and families in the workplace has been particularly noted, further enhancing its reputation as an employer of choice.

Beyond its business endeavors, Bob’s Discount Furniture is deeply committed to supporting local communities through charitable initiatives.

For over two decades, the Bob’s Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has been at the forefront of the company’s philanthropic efforts.

The Bob’s Outreach program operates as a distinct entity, focusing on aiding schools and children-related charities.

Together, these initiatives contribute over $2.75 million annually to charitable causes, demonstrating Bob’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of furniture retail.