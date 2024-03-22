Bollygood spreads happiness and culture, one sparkling sip at a time

Maxine Henderson, the innovative mind behind Bollygood, brings a vibrant display and tasting of the first North American Indian-inspired sparkling lemonade and limeade.

Bollygood has made a significant leap into retail, becoming available in stores across North America.

Maxine’s shares personal journey from London, Ontario, to founding Bollygood. She explores the inspiration behind starting the company, the unique flavors of Bollygood, and where consumers can find these beverages in stores.

Maxine shares details about a tasting at The Fresh Market today, March 22, from 2-5 p.m., located at 1392 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, IN 46032. This event offers a fantastic opportunity for local residents to experience Bollygood firsthand.

Maxine Henderson’s journey from a background steeped in culture and innovation to the creation of Bollygood underscores her dedication to sharing happiness and cultural richness through her Indian-inspired beverages. As a certified women-owned and minority-owned enterprise, Bollygood stands as a testament to Maxine’s commitment to diversity and excellence in the beverage industry.

For more information, visit Bollygood.com.