Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Bringing Venezuelan flavor to the Midwest

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Discover the delicious foods of Venezuela with Orlando Sanchez, chef, and owner of Cumaco Arepa House, in this two-part kitchen segment.

Sanchez discussed the Venezuelan dish, arepas, and taught us how to make this tasty treat. He also shared his specialty arepas and fillings, including the popular Reina Pepiada, a chicken, and avocado filling.

In addition to discussing arepas, Orlando showcased more of his specialty arepas and fillings, including the popular Reina Pepiada, which consists of poached chicken breast, avocado, mustard, salt, black pepper, and mayonnaise. He took all his ingredients and assembled them together to create the perfect meal that will surely have your mouth watering.

If you’re looking to expand your culinary horizons and learn more about the delicious foods of Venezuela, don’t miss this two-part kitchen segment featuring Orlando Sanchez of Cumaco Arepa House.

You can visit Cumaco Arepa House’s website to learn more about the restaurant’s hours and location.

(WISH Photo)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Discover the history of the...
Life.Style.Live! /
OpenBox Roofing: Your personalized roofing...
Life.Style.Live! /
KIPP Indy Legacy High School...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gear up for GMR Grand...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indy celebrates 17th Annual Asian...
Life.Style.Live! /
Blackhawk Winery presents ‘Friday Free...
Life.Style.Live! /
Ward Hayden & The Outliers...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to make freestyle wraps...
Life.Style.Live! /