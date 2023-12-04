Broad Ripple Lights Up Holiday Festival

Get ready for the annual Broad Ripple Lights Up Holiday Festival and Parade on Sunday, December 3 from 3-6 p.m.

The Broad Ripple Lights Up Festival promises a magical experience for the whole family, with a Wonderland Village offering a plethora of holiday-themed activities for children, the chance to meet Santa Claus, and even live reindeer to marvel at.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, there will be live musical entertainment to keep everyone entertained.

As the sun sets, the Village comes alive with over 10,000 twinkling holiday lights, creating a stunning spectacle.

The highlight of the evening is the Broad Ripple Lights Up Parade, which kicks off at 5:30, and you can find the parade route map below to secure your perfect viewing spot along the route.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting holiday celebration!