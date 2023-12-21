Search
Bubba’s Philly Cheesesteak and California Chicken

Bubba’s Philly Cheesesteak

by: Divine Triplett
In the spotlight today are two managing partners, Amber Quinn from Greenwood Bubba’s 33 and Jen Haddix from Fishers Bubba’s 33.

Get ready to savor the flavors of California Chicken and Philly Cheesesteak prepared right before your eyes.

But that’s not all – they’ve got a spread of sides, including onion rings, garlic knots, pizzas, and fresh salads to keep the table brimming with deliciousness.

To add a festive touch to the occasion, they’ve also brought along some holiday-themed plateware that will surely set the mood for a memorable dining experience.

Bubba’s makes California Chicken

