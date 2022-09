Life.Style.Live!

Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey perform sing songs of Shelby County

Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a song related to Shelby County in honor of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Gala finale happening on Saturday, October 1 at Blessings Opera House in Shelbyville.

They performed the song, “The Ballad of Wilbur Shaw.”

