Butler Latin Ensemble to perform free concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Butler Latin Ensemble is putting on a free concert Monday, April 15.

The concert will take place at 7:30pm at the Schrott Center for the Arts.

Under the direction of Professor Kent Hickey and Butler University School of Music Artist-in-Residence, Pavel, the Butler University Latin Ensemble will perform exciting music from Cuba, Columbia, and the Dominican Republic.

The ensemble is comprised of Butler students.

Pavel and the ensemble joined the Life. Style. Live! crew to share a preview of the concert.

he Butler Arts & Events Center is home to Butler University’s event facilities including performance venues, conference and meeting rooms, outdoor spaces and housing.

Its performance venues welcome more than 300,000 visitors annually, with 35,000 from the student matinee series.

The ensemble began when Director of Jazz Studies and Assistant Director, School of Music, Matthew Pivec reached out to Pavel.

Pavel came on board and has been teaching since then.

As a performer of jazz and popular music, Matt Pivec has worked with Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Ana Gasteyer, Dave Rivello, Bob Brookmeyer, MariaSchneider, Julia Dollison, Melvin Rhyne, the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra,Steve Allee, Ana Gasteyer, The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, theIndianapolis Chamber Orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic Pops Orchestra, and the national touring companies of Hairspray, 42nd Street, and The Producers.

As a band leader and soloist, Matt has performed at jazz festivals and venues throughout the United States.

He has three albums to his credit, Live atSnider Hall, Psalm Songs and Time and Direction.