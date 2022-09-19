Life.Style.Live!

Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend

The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss.

It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s event.

There will be food, live music, special exhibits, all kinds of arts and more!

CIAF brings in over 100 artists in 9 different mediums to provide the community with the finest samplings to purchase and take home.

The artwork is judged at the festival and awards are issued to the artists. Additionally, the festival supports its mission through the awarding of several financial scholarships to local high school students. These scholarships are awarded based on artwork submitted to the student art show that is also presented during the festival.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.