Carmel photographer named finalist in World Photographic Cup

The World Photographic Cup pits Team USA against the best photographers from 35 countries, and Roben Bellomo, a photographer from Carmel, has been selected as part of Team USA for 2022.

Much like the Olympics, gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded to the top photographers. Winners will be announced at the WPC Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy on May 2, 2022.

Bellomo has opened a new exhibit at his art gallery in the Village of West Clay featuring Team USA’s images. I’m certain he’d be happy to bring a couple of the images with him for an Indy Style interview if you’re interested. The exhibit will be open through the end of March at BEHN Gallery at 2149 Glebe St., Suite 100, Carmel, IN 46032.







For more information on the World Photographic Cup and to view the finalist images from around the world visit:

WorldPhotographicCup.org.

Gallery: behngallery.com/events

Studio: bellomostudios.com

Instagram:

Gallery: instagram.com/behngallery

Studio: instagram.com/bellomostudios

Facebook:

Gallery: facebook.com/behngallery

Studio: facebook.com/bellomostudios