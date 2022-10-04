Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Rotary Club offers leadership scholarships to students active in community

An outreach scholarship program in Carmel is helping students achieve their educational dreams!

Tim Flint of Flint Analytics and Mya Daelynn, program director of Community Engagement for Pro Act Indy, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss this outreach scholarship program created by the Carmel Rotary Club. Here’s more from them:

The Rotary Club of Carmel is pleased to announce the creation of the Leadership Connection Scholarships which will be awarded to five attendees of Leadership Connection, a community service project and day of activities, taking place on Friday, October 7 and Friday, October 21.

The Leadership Connection Scholarships include a laptop and $1,000 that can be used for tuition at a college, university, community college, or trade school.

Selection of the five scholarship recipients will be made by a review committee at Professional Management Enterprises, a nationally recognized staffing company based in Indianapolis led by Danny Portee. Scholarships will be awarded with equal emphasis on merit and need. Application deadline for the scholarships is March 15, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be honored at a Rotary luncheon in the spring of 2023.

The Rotary Club of Carmel, via funds generated from Leadership Connection, will also offer scholarships to five 2023 attendees of Leadership Connection.

Leadership Connection applicants will be asked to show why they desire to continue their education; to state the school or trade school where they have been accepted; and to provide a brief description of what a $1,000 scholarship and laptop would mean to them.

Dr. Rick Markoff, Chairman of Leadership Connection gave special thanks to both Mr. Portee and Thaddeus Rex, Founder and CEO of iTeam, a local think tank, for making the Leadership Connection Scholarships possible. Per Dr. Markoff, “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region.”

Students attending Leadership Connection come from both Carmel and Indianapolis and are in their senior years. They represent Christel House Watanabe Manual High School, Pro/Act Indy, Elevate Indianapolis, Carmel High School, and the Carmel Mayor’s Student Advisory Council.

