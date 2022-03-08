Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Symphony Orchestra returns to Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts stage

Carmel Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts Saturday evening March 12, at 7:30 pm for its Masterworks 4 concert.

Zachary Depue, concertmaster of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, joined us today to give us a preview of their performance and to share what people can expect from the show.

Selections to be performed Saturday night include:

– Leonore Overture No. 3 (Beethoven)

– Estancia Four Dances (Ginastera)

– Scheherezade (Rimsky-Korsakov) – in which Zach will solo.

Tickets start at just $18, and are available at CarmelSymphony.org.

Two performances remain in the 2021-22 CSO season:

Masterworks 5 – Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 pm with guest artist: five-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Edgar Meyer (double bass)

Family Fun Concert – Saturday, May 14 at 3 pm an extraordinary introduction for children to some of the world’s greatest orchestral classics, featuring selections sure to be enjoyed by all ages – plus a post-concert Drum Circle with Resounding Joy!

For more information, visit CarmelSymphony.org.