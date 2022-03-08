Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Symphony Orchestra returns to Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts stage

by: Tierra Carpenter
Carmel Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts Saturday evening March 12, at 7:30 pm for its Masterworks 4 concert. 

Zachary Depue, concertmaster of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, joined us today to give us a preview of their performance and to share what people can expect from the show.

Selections to be performed Saturday night include: 

– Leonore Overture No. 3 (Beethoven) 

– Estancia Four Dances (Ginastera) 

– Scheherezade (Rimsky-Korsakov) – in which Zach will solo.  

Tickets start at just $18, and are available at CarmelSymphony.org.  

Two performances remain in the 2021-22 CSO season: 

Masterworks 5 – Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 pm with guest artist: five-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Edgar Meyer (double bass) 

Family Fun Concert – Saturday, May 14 at 3 pm an extraordinary introduction for children to some of the world’s greatest orchestral classics, featuring selections sure to be enjoyed by all ages – plus a post-concert Drum Circle with Resounding Joy! 

For more information, visit CarmelSymphony.org.  

