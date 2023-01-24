Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with these homemade dog treats

Shannon Cagle with Pet Pals TV shows us an easy recipe for healthy peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats!

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

2 large eggs

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon