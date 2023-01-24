Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with these homemade dog treats

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

Shannon Cagle with Pet Pals TV shows us an easy recipe for healthy peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats! 

Here’s the recipe

  • Ingredients:
  • 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin 
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 
  • Directions: 
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F 
  • Whisk together the flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt and cinnamon into a bowl. Add water as needed to help make the dough workable, but the dough should be dry and stiff. 
  • Roll the dough into 1/2-inch-thick roll. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces. 
  • Bake in a preheated oven until hard, about 40 minutes. 

