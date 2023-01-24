Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with these homemade dog treats

Shannon Cagle with Pet Pals TV shows us an easy recipe for healthy peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats!
Here’s the recipe:
- Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Whisk together the flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt and cinnamon into a bowl. Add water as needed to help make the dough workable, but the dough should be dry and stiff.
- Roll the dough into 1/2-inch-thick roll. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
- Bake in a preheated oven until hard, about 40 minutes.