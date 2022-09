Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Oktoberfest with German-inspired fondue at The Melting Pot

Drink your beer and eat it, too!

The Melting Pot is celebrating Oktoberfest from September 17 to October 3, honoring Bavarian culture with a unique German-inspired dipping experience.

This include Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue served with premium dippers like hot-of-the-grill bratwurst, braised short ribs, potatoes and more.

