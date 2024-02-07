Celebrate Valentine’s Day at SoChatti

Recently crowned the best chocolate shop in Indiana by Yelp, SoChatti extends a warm invitation to chocolate enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the ultimate chocolatier experience at their Circle City Industrial complex location.

Offering a range of activities such as chocolate tastings, classes, private events, and wine and chocolate pairings throughout the year, SoChatti promises an unforgettable journey for every visitor.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, they are gearing up with a lineup of delightful activities suitable for the entire family.

Located in Windsor Park within the Circle City Industrial Complex, SoChatti offers vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free melted chocolate flights, taking people on a global journey of flavor.

From crafting chocolate candies to Rice Krispy pops and their innovative self-guided wine & chocolate flights, SoChatti ensures an indulgent experience that celebrates the richness and aroma of chocolate. R

Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcomed at SoChatti, where chocolate lovers can savor chocolate as it was meant to be experienced.

Visit SoChatti.com to learn more and secure your spot today.