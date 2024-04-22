Celebrating National Jelly Bean Day

We hope you have a sweet tooth because April 22nd is National Jelly Bean Day!

These tiny, colorful candies have been bringing joy to people of all ages for generations.

What’s so great about jelly beans is their wide variety of flavors.

They’re the perfect addition to any candy jar or holiday basket.

National Jelly Bean Day is the perfect opportunity to explore the wonderful world of jelly beans.

You can spend the day sampling different flavors, from classic fruit flavors like cherry and lemon to more adventurous options like buttered popcorn and cotton candy.

You can also get creative with jelly beans by using them to decorate cookies, cupcakes, or even make edible art.

So, whether you’re enjoying jelly beans solo or sharing them with loved ones, National Jelly Bean Day is all about spreading sweetness and joy.

So go ahead, grab a handful of your favorite flavors, and eat up!