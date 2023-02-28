Life.Style.Live!

Chef Kathy shares her Big Woods Chicken and Maple Bourbon Waffles recipe

Kathy Jones, Executive Chef for Big Wood Restaurant Group shares items from the Big Woods March menu featuring some of their signature drinks.

Sipes’ Mule: Mule made with Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey, orange juice, and ginger beer with an orange slice garnish. Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a curated, four-year-old bourbon finished in hand-selected rum casks. Hard Truth Finishes, blends, and bottles Sipes’ on-site at their distillery. Henry A. Sipes was Brown County, Indiana’s first known distiller.

Cheer Wheat Beer: Quaff ON! Cherry Wheat is an American wheat beer rested on sweet and tart cherries that add a subtle, natural cherry flavor to this light, classic brew.

Chicken and Maple Bourbon Waffles: Two deep-fried hand-battered chicken breasts, waffles, maple bourbon butter, spicy maple syrup zig-zag.

Ingredients:

2- 6oz. Chicken breast

Chicken batter – as needed

Flour – as needed

2 Waffles

#10 scoop Maple Bourbon Butter

1/2 oz. Spicy Maple Syrup

Method:

1. Dredge chicken in flour

2. Dredge floured chicken in chicken batter

3. Dredge chicken in flour again

4. Slowly place chicken into a 350-degree fryer

5. Cook chicken for 1-2 minutes to an internal temperature of 165 degrees

6. While the chicken is cooking, place the waffles on a small pizza screen

7. Run the waffles through the top of the impinger for 4 1/2 minutes at 350 degrees

8. Remove chicken from the fryer and drain in a boat

9. Shingle the waffles on the top of the plate

10. Shingle the two chicken breasts on the top of the waffles

11. Place a #10 scoop of Maple Bourbon butter on top of the middle waffles

12. Zig zag the spicy maple syrup across the chicken and waffles