Chef Kathy shares her Big Woods Chicken and Maple Bourbon Waffles recipe

by: Peggy McClelland
Kathy Jones, Executive Chef for Big Wood Restaurant Group shares items from the Big Woods March menu featuring some of their signature drinks.

Sipes’ Mule: Mule made with Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey, orange juice, and ginger beer with an orange slice garnish. Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a curated, four-year-old bourbon finished in hand-selected rum casks. Hard Truth Finishes, blends, and bottles Sipes’ on-site at their distillery. Henry A. Sipes was Brown County, Indiana’s first known distiller.  

Cheer Wheat Beer: Quaff ON! Cherry Wheat is an American wheat beer rested on sweet and tart cherries that add a subtle, natural cherry flavor to this light, classic brew. 

Chicken and Maple Bourbon Waffles: Two deep-fried hand-battered chicken breasts, waffles, maple bourbon butter, spicy maple syrup zig-zag.

Ingredients:  

2- 6oz. Chicken breast 

Chicken batter – as needed 

Flour – as needed 

2 Waffles 

#10 scoop Maple Bourbon Butter 

1/2 oz. Spicy Maple Syrup 

Method: 

1. Dredge chicken in flour 

2. Dredge floured chicken in chicken batter 

3. Dredge chicken in flour again 

4. Slowly place chicken into a 350-degree fryer 

5. Cook chicken for 1-2 minutes to an internal temperature of 165 degrees 

6. While the chicken is cooking, place the waffles on a small pizza screen 

7. Run the waffles through the top of the impinger for 4 1/2 minutes at 350 degrees 

8. Remove chicken from the fryer and drain in a boat 

9. Shingle the waffles on the top of the plate 

10. Shingle the two chicken breasts on the top of the waffles 

11. Place a #10 scoop of Maple Bourbon butter on top of the middle waffles 

12. Zig zag the spicy maple syrup across the chicken and waffles 

