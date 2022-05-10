Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell Fowler prepares pizza, steaks using cauliflower

Always shaded by broccoli, cauliflower is the current star of the show. This ‘fiber-licious’, low-carb, nutrient and antioxidant-dense cruciferous veggie is being used from everything from muffins, gnocchi, brownies, cauliflower pizza crust, mashed ‘potatoes’, cauliflower rice, and slaw, to roasted cauliflower steaks and even burgers!

Chef Wendell Fowler, chef, author and columnist, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss the how cauliflower can be both nutritious and versatile. Here’s more from him:

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable high in fiber and B-vitamins. It provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that protect against cancer.

Choline is essential for learning and memory.

Most cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals such as folate and vitamin K.

People using blood thinners should not suddenly start eating a lot of cauliflower because the high levels of vitamin K could react adversely with the drugs.

Dark green cruciferous veggies also are a source of vitamins A and C and contain phytonutrients — plant-based compounds that may help to lower inflammation and reduce the risk of developing cancer.

For more information, visit chefwendell.com.