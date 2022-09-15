Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell prepares open-faced sandwiches

Why do we eat?

Entertainment, boredom, to stop our stomach from growing, stress or emotion? Food is so much more than what’s on the plate. Its divine tools (vitamins, clean proteins, fiber and trace minerals) used by our Holy Temple’s cells to rebuild and sustaining a healthy, balanced home of the soul.

Chef Wendell Fowler, author, chef, motivational speaker, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss whether people are using food simply to foil hunger or for nutrition. He also prepared open-faced sandwiches and discussed their nutrition. Here’s more from him:

Food is part of who we are. Are you a Twinkie? We literally become what we eat.

Food is fuel and medicine. Quality is crucial to whole health: our birthright.

Food is any nutritious substance people or animals eat or drink or that plants absorb to maintain life and growth

An avatar that houses the soul as we journey through our short lifetime.

Because cells utilize what we eat to create, rebuild, and repair our Holy Temple, we become what we eat.

Real, not machine cuisine, provides energy, stamina, vitamins, minerals missing from our modern diet.

Colorful Open-faced Sammie’s (Assembly portions somewhat depend on personal taste.)

Naan

Ingredients:

Ricotta

Fresh oregano chopped

(mix these together to make a spread)

Roasted cherry tomatoes & garlic (Oven sheet pan)

Bib lettuce leaf

Pickled veggie garnish (jar)

English muffin

Sautéed zucchini-bottom-cut into ribbons

Fresh or canned salmon melts (Make salad)

Cheese-melted on top

Grated egg, capers and dill garnish

Gluten-free honey oat bread crostini with Goats’ cheese

Figs & drizzled raw honey

Fresh berry garnish

Ezekiel bread (pan fried) crostini

Sautéed spinach

Tomato slice

Red onion, chopped

Fried egg

