Christmas Help Program: Providing groceries to families in need

The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries is helping families in need this holiday season through their Christmas Help Program.

This initiative aims to assist those facing hardships by distributing 700 boxes of essential groceries and a turkey, ensuring they have a warm and hearty meal during the festive season.

In collaboration with Martin University and with the support of Indiana Black Expo, this distribution event will take place on December 8th, starting at 9 a.m., at 2182 N. Sherman Dr.

To request assistance, please call the Christmas Helpline, which opens on November 24th, at 317-347-1690.

Leave your family’s details, including size, name, address, and phone number, along with any specific needs you may have, and the team will do their utmost to provide support.

The line will remain open until December 8th at midnight, and all calls will be returned.

Donations are greatly appreciated, and you can contribute by visiting revrichardministries.org or using Zelle at 317-847-7369.

Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need during this holiday season.