Life.Style.Live!

Circle City Bargains offers special Black Friday deals

Deals on top of deals are coming to Circle City Bargains for Black Friday!

They will have 30-70% off all the brands you know and love to share what kind of things you can find there this week and weekend for even better deals than usual.

The store is open on Friday, November 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brad West, partner of Circle City Bargains, and Kai Alderson, retail manager of Circle City Bargains, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what kind of deals you can expect at their store this week.

They strive to bring everyone a quality product at an amazing price where customers become friends and employees are treated like family, and inventory changes seasonally. This means they offer patio furniture and grills during the summer, holiday decorations during the holidays and yard tools supplies in the spring.

Circle City Bargains also offers a 14-day guarantee for quality which sets them apart from other similar stores.

They also have weekend deals every week, so to keep updated with their inventory and sales, visit their Facebook.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CIRCLE CITY BARGAINS.