Life.Style.Live!

Colts superfan AKA Colts Cave Man shares Monday night game predictions

Rick Stevens took on the role of Colts Cave Man as his epic Colts fan cave began to grow at his home, seen most recently here.

His dedication to representing the blue and white even spilled into his backyard where he painted his barn completely in Colts colors.

A father of five and grandfather of four, Rick unfortunately lost his hand in a work accident ten years ago but has not let that dampen his spirit or his enthusiasm for life, carrying this fighting spirit into his love for the Colts.

He was named a colts superfan by USA Today in 2021.

Stevens joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss his predictions ahead of the Monday night Colts football game.