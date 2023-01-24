Life.Style.Live!

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood.

Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how the AHS team can help with that never-ending to do list. For projects big and small, the multi-skilled professionals can help fill the void between a general contractor and doing it yourself.

As a woman business owner, Simon said she wants to serve the community by ensuring that the AHS team members will be knowledgeable, transparent, and respectful on every job. AHS is a vetted, insured, and bonded service provider.

AHS provides convenient availability with confirmed appointments that start punctually. You can chat with the North Indianapolis AHS at the Indianapolis Home Show at Booth #250.

To find your handyman, head to acehandymanservices.com and type in your zip code.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACE HANDYMAN SERVICES.