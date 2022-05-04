Life.Style.Live!

Condado Tacos offers special promotions for Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day

Condado Tacos features craveable tacos, margs and tequilas, all in a fun, highly colorful (with original locally hand painted mural art) and energetic atmosphere at the restaurants.

Brandon Birnell, assistant regional manager for the 4 Indianapolis Condado Tacos locations, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share their May promotions and specials.









Doctors Notes Promotion:

Thursday, May 5th is Cinco De Mayo! It will be a rockin’ crazy day at Condado Tacos and there will be a special promotion called the Excuse Generator…on Cinco any dining guests will receive one of six fun “doctors’ notes” providing excuses for them to get out of work the following day, to email or hand to their boss after the day’s Cinco celebration.

Happy Hour specials will be available at Condado Tacos on Cinco de Mayo. We will also be able to demo our newly improved and just launched NEW House Marg mix with a fresher profile and ingredients.

