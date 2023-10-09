Cornhole, hot dogs, and more: Sherri French shares top tips for tailgating

When we think of fall, we picture colored leaves, cooler nights, and of course, football! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great ideas to tailgate at home with friends or at the stadium!

Make the switch from hard ice cubes to soft, crunchy, restaurant-style ice with the GE Profile Opal Ice Maker. This countertop unit produces chewable ice nuggets that are ideal for chilling cocktails, sodas and other beverages. It is equipped with a concealed water tank in the base for maximum capacity, it keeps a constant supply of pellet ice on hand, recirculating melted ice to make even more ice. It makes up to 24 lb. of nugget ice per day – produces a batch of ice with 20 minutes, and 1 lb. per hour. It is available online at www.williamsonoma.com.

Bring some football fun to your next outdoor party or tailgate with the Franklin Sports QB Cornhole Game Set! This football passing target toss game is fun for all players and brings a refreshing twist to your cornhole games.The 48″ x 24″ Cornhole set from Franklin Sports is all you need for a sturdy cornhole game that can be quickly assembled (no tools required!) and easily transported! Franklin Sports also has stadium pong, NFL fan face masks, and air tech mini footballs! Check out all they have to offer at www.franklinsports.com.

These bun-sized, 100% Angus Beef Hot Dogs deliver that tender, juicy taste you know and love. You can count on premium ingredients in this American classic tailgating food! Available in the refrigerator aisle at retailers nationwide and, for more information, visit BallParkBrand.com.

To find details on these great tailgate ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.