Creating Style: Viral sensation, Halal Wrist talks clothing line and mini hoops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Soufiane Bernoukh is a social media influencer known for his fun mini hoop trick shots.

Bernoukh has gone viral on social media under the name Halal Wrist, which happens to be the name of his brand line as well.

“Halal” means permissible in Arabic, where the Wrist ties into the game of basketball.

The brand’s mission is all about trying to do right by everything and everyone.

Priding themselves on pushing a positive narrative and aiming to inspire everyone that comes across their content and products.

In 2020 Bernoukh started making the videos, it wasn’t long before people began asking about the mini hoops and the fashion.

Now, Halal Wrist has hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views on his video.

Bernoukh says the goal is to have fun and spread positivity.

He stopped by the studio with Colton Howard to show off his apparel, and give some pointers on how to make his signature layups.

The Halal Wrist brand includes hoodies, socks, shirts, shorts, and of course mini hoops.

