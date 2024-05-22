Creating Style with Colton: D.B. Retro

D.B. Retro is a small-scale vendor with a big passion for vintage clothing and elusive sneakers.

Located in Indianapolis, they’ve carved out a niche as the go-to spot for those seeking retro fashion finds and rare kicks.

Among the locals, D.B. Retro is renowned for its extensive collection of Pacer gear, serving as a place where fans can snag nostalgic pieces to show their team pride.

With a keen eye for style and a commitment to curating unique offerings, D.B. Retro has become an essential part of the Indy community’s fashion scene, providing a haven for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

