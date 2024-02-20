Crime Nation: The Delphi Murders

CRIME NATION, The CW Network’s inaugural true-crime and justice anthology series, aims to immerse viewers in the world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and intense investigations.

Executive produced by James Goldston, former ABC News President and head of Candle True Stories, the show is set to debut in early 2024.

Each two-hour episode will feature ripped-from-the-headlines stories, exclusive interviews, and new details about riveting true crime cases.

The series plans to redefine the true crime genre by delving deep into sensational cases that have captured the nation’s attention.

In one episode, the series will explore the tragic murders of young teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017.

Despite pleas from authorities, the case remains unsolved, fueling a divisive social media frenzy that continues to haunt the community six years later.