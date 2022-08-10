Life.Style.Live!

Decluttering tips for summer

by: Tierra Carpenter
Recycle, donate or throw away?

Those are the top three questions you need to ask yourself when it comes to decluttering your home.

Elgin Martin, owner of Junk King Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share tips on this process.

Tips for how to declutter: 

  • Set up keep, donate and garbage piles to stay organized 
  • Let go of the things you no longer need: If you forgot you had it, you may not need it anymore and there are plenty of donation options for people to take your old belonging you once enjoyed.  
  • Call in for reinforcements  

How to properly dispose of large items, old tech/e-waste 

  • Call in the professionals to help remove large pieces of furniture; haul the items to a landfill or donation site 
  • There are plenty of local recycling options for old technology, or some items can even be donated  

Donation options  

  • Local charities  
  • Church donation drives 
  • Online resale shops  

Junk King Indianapolis is an eco-friendly junk removal concept that saves residents time and money by eliminating unwanted clutter quickly and efficiently. Sixty percent of the junk collected is recycled, rather than being dropped at landfills.  

For more information, click here to visit their website and click here to visit their Facebook.

