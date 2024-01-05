Dinner recipes with Firefighter Tim

Firefighter Tim joined us this morning with two recipes you’ll want to try for dinner!

In the first segment, he made creamy garlic paprika steak and rice!

Later, he made a tortilla cheeseburger pinwheel roll!

Tune into the full interview above and below to learn how he brought these meals to life, and our stomachs!

Creamy Garlic Paprika Steak

Ingredients:

1 lb Flank streak cut into thin strips – 2 tsp Salt 2 tsp Black Pepper 2 tsp Garlic Powder 2 tsp Paprika 1.5 tsp Crushed Chilli Flakes 1. tsp Olive Oil 2 tbls of low fat cream cheese 2 tsp butter 1/4 cup milk 1/3 diced onion 1/2 cup shredded pa parmesan 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

Recipe

Combine 1 lb thinly sliced flank steak with 2 tsp salt, 2 tsp black pepper, 2 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp paprika, 1.5 tsp crushed chili flakes, and 1 tsp olive oil in a bowl.

In a cast-iron skillet on medium heat, sear the steak and diced onions until browned. Add halved cherry tomatoes and cook for an additional two minutes.

Deglaze the pan with 1/4 cup of milk, then add 2 tbsp of low-fat cream cheese and 2 tsp butter. Sprinkle in 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan and stir continuously over low heat for 10 minutes. Enjoy your creamy, flavorful creation!