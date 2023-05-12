Discover the history of the Wheeler-Schebler Trophy at the IMS Museum

Attention racing enthusiasts! Get ready to delve into the captivating story behind the iconic Wheeler-Schebler Trophy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Led by Jason VanSickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the IMS, you’ll uncover the rich heritage of this prestigious award that has graced the world-renowned Indianapolis 500 race.

Featured on an episode of HGTV’s “Good Bones,” the Wheeler-Schebler Trophy has a remarkable history dating back to its commission in 1909 by Frank Wheeler and George Schebler, partners of the Wheeler-Schebler Carburetor Company.

Crafted by Tiffany and Co. of New York, this eight-foot-tall, 500-pound masterpiece is a symbol of racing excellence.

From its early years on the crushed rock and tar track to its association with legendary drivers and car owners, such as Ray Harroun and Harry Hartz, the trophy holds an enduring legacy.

Take a look as we uncover the intriguing tales and significance behind this magnificent piece of racing history at the IMS Museum.