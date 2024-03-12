Discovery Day Camp registration deadline approaching

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The early bird deadlines for Discovery Day Camp, Cub Scout Day Camp, Family Camp, and Arrow of Light Camp are quickly approaching on March 15.

As summer approaches many parents are looking at day camps for their children.

Camp Belzer, where the camps are hosted, has been around for more than 100 years.

Based out of the Skip and Alex Lange Innovation Center, Discovery Day Camp is open to the public and has three different Discovery Tracks to chose from throughout the Summer.

Regardless of which Discovery Track you choose your camper will also participate in Camp Belzer favorites like obstacle courses, The Maze, BB guns, archery, swimming, science experiments, crafts, and much more.

With shooting sports and pool time everyday Discovery Day Camp is your home for the entire summer.

Discovery Day Camp serves youth age five to ten years old in age specific groups of 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds and 9-10 year olds.

There are other camp options as well.

Cub Scout Regional Day Camps are held throughout Central Indiana to serve Scouts from any area. Focused on a fun engaging summer camp experience, Cub Scouts and leaders can look forward to familiar favorites, BB Guns, Archery, Science Experiments, Crafts, and much more.

Cub Scout Regional Day Camps are open only to members of the Boy Scouts of America and requires Pack or Den leadership to attend. Day Camps run Monday through Friday with arrival at 8:30 am and program from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Your Pack or Den will remain together throughout day camp.

Cub Scout Day Camp is simply focused on a fun engaging summer camp experience. Cub Scouts and leaders can look forward to familiar favorites like the obstacle courses, Mazes, BB Guns, Archery, Swimming, Science Experiments, Crafts, and much more.

While open to all Cub Scouts so that the entire pack can attend, Cub Scout Day Camp is best suited for rising Tiger and Wolf Cub Scouts. Traditionally these Cub Scouts will be entering the first and second grades next school year and this may be their first day camp.

Cub Scout Day Camp is open only to members of the Boy Scouts of America and requires Pack or Den leadership to attend. Your Pack or Den will remain together throughout day camp.

If you would like to register you can do so here.