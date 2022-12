Life.Style.Live!

Dog named Daisy gains social media attention for unique look, facial expressions

Daisy is a rescued dog with an attitude. Her owner, Susan Hobbs, adopted the dog from Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Now, Daisy is somewhat of a social media star.

She has a unique look to say the least, and she’s been featured recently on Grateful Rescue TV, which airs monthly Sunday at 1 p.m. on WISH-TV.

