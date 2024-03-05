Donut Dash is back for another year to help raise money for Teachers’ Treasures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The annual Donut Dash is back.

The 5k has become a statewide favorite event.

Not only is it an event people look forward to, but it’s also a fundraiser for non-profit organization Teachers’ Treasures.

The organization helps to provide school supplies to teachers across the area.

This year’s Donut Dash takes place March 16 at 9:00am at the Fowling Warehouse at 1125 E Brookside Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

You can take part in the donut challenge, which requires runners to stop at the half way point of the 5k and eat one dozen donut holes, or you can run all the way through and enjoy a donut at the end.

There will also be awards for best dressed donut theme, top runners in the donut challenge, and top runners in the non-donut challenge.

Since 2000, $94 Million worth of school supplies have been distributed.

Every day at public, private, charter, and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend class without the most basic supplies they need to get a good education. Dedicated teachers are often willing to pay for these much needed supplies out of their own pockets to make sure the kids in their classrooms have the necessary tools to learn. On average, teachers spend $800-$1200 a year on school supplies for their students.

Teachers’ Treasures, in partnership with local businesses, charitable foundations, neighborhood organizations and individual contributors, helps fill this need by operating a volunteer-based “Store for Teachers.” Donated educational supplies and other materials are distributed via this unique conduit to teachers for the benefit of their students. We serve teachers from any school (public, private, charter, or parochial) in Marion County and the immediately surrounding school districts with 60% of more of the student population on the free or reduced lunch programs are eligible.

If you would like to sign up you can do so at this link.