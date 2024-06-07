Donuts with a purpose: Celebrating National Donut Day

The Salvation Army of Central Indiana and Jack’s Donuts are excited to announce “Donuts with a Purpose,” a celebration of National Donut Day.

The community is invited to join them on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis on June 7, starting at 9 a.m., where thousands of free glazed donuts will be handed out while supplies last.

Joining the event on the Circle will be the Pacemates, dancers for the Indiana Pacers, and the Pacers mascot Boomer. “Donuts with a Purpose” aims to bring together the community in a spirit of camaraderie and compassion.

The event is more than just about sweet treats. It will also feature a traveling museum honoring the history of National Donut Day.

Visitors will learn about the Salvation Army volunteers, known as Donut Lassies, who served donuts to WWI soldiers on the frontlines in France.

These volunteers fried and delivered thousands of fresh donuts every day, giving soldiers a taste of home and helping them cope with the challenges of wartime.

The first Donut Day was celebrated by the Salvation Army in 1938 in Chicago to recognize this unique service to the military.

Continuing this tradition of serving the military and first responders, The Salvation Army of Central Indiana will deliver donuts throughout the community leading up to and on National Donut Day. This small gesture expresses gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice.

Additionally, twelve Jack’s Donuts locations in Central Indiana will host a Salvation Army Red Kettle on June 7, inviting customers to donate in honor of National Donut Day and support The Salvation Army’s vital programs and services.

Participating locations include Carmel, Westfield, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, Intech Park, Greenwood, Broad Ripple, Fishers, Lawrence, Plainfield, Franklin, and Brownsburg.

The Salvation Army of Central Indiana and Jack’s Donuts invite everyone to join them on Monument Circle for “Donuts with a Purpose” and celebrate National Donut Day together.