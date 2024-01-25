Easy steps for winter fitness

As winter takes hold and families find themselves facing numerous days indoors, the challenge arises to keep kids engaged without succumbing to endless hours in front of video screens.

On January 24th, Dancing with the Stars’ Maks Chmerkovskiy is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to offer simple and unexpected ways to keep families active during the winter.

Known for his international dance expertise, Maks will share insights on hosting an at-home dance competition, encouraging the entire family to get up and moving.

He’ll also discuss how his family combats the winter blues through game nights and cooking together.

Moreover, Maks will highlight the opportunity to bring outdoor adventures indoors at one of the nation’s largest waterpark resorts, featuring activities like rock climbing, ropes courses, and a family-friendly Adventure Training program.

The ultimate goal is to fend off cabin fever and create family bonding moments through active and enjoyable activities.