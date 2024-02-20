Eat up! 2024 Meat Cake Invitational

The Meat Cake Invitational, an annual culinary competition, invites local chefs to showcase their meat cookery skills.

Past editions have featured James Beard Nominated Chefs both as participants and judges. Unlike other culinary contests, chefs prepare their meat cakes ahead of time, using various meats, spices, and flavorings to create their unique masterpieces.

On the event day, guests sample the meat cakes and vote for their favorite.

The competition celebrates meat cookery artistry and highlights local culinary talent, promising a satisfying experience for meat lovers.