Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Eat up! 2024 Meat Cake Invitational

2024 Meat Cake Invitational

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Meat Cake Invitational, an annual culinary competition, invites local chefs to showcase their meat cookery skills.

Past editions have featured James Beard Nominated Chefs both as participants and judges. Unlike other culinary contests, chefs prepare their meat cakes ahead of time, using various meats, spices, and flavorings to create their unique masterpieces.

On the event day, guests sample the meat cakes and vote for their favorite.

The competition celebrates meat cookery artistry and highlights local culinary talent, promising a satisfying experience for meat lovers.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Crime Nation: The Delphi Murders
Life.Style.Live! /
The Wedding Song of 2024:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Original music by Stu Shaver
Life.Style.Live! /
Martin University: Indianapolis Black Documentary...
Life.Style.Live! /
February beauty must-haves with Limor...
Life.Style.Live! /
Changing the way foster care...
Life.Style.Live! /
Useful tips for tax season
Life.Style.Live! /
Amber gets a portrait! Meet...
Life.Style.Live! /