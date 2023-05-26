Enjoy a cocktail at the big race with Q Mixers!

Q Mixers is a leading American mixer brand that offers premium mixers for creating high-quality cocktails quickly and easily. With their commitment to using premium ingredients, maximum carbonation, and avoiding excessive sweetness, Q Mixers provides the perfect foundation for recreating your favorite cocktails at home.

Simply take your preferred Q Mixer, add ice, your favorite spirit, and a dash of citrus, and you have a delicious cocktail ready to enjoy.

Exciting news arrives with Q Mixers’ multi-year partnership with IMS (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), kicking off at the Indy 500 and continuing throughout the season. Q Mixers will be available in all suites, the Hulman Terrace Club, 500 Club, and Pagoda Plaza, ensuring premium mixers for Indy spectators and those tuning in from home. Q Mixers can be mixed with spirits or enjoyed on their own, making them versatile for any occasion.

(WISH Photos)

One standout flavor from Q Mixers is the Hibiscus Ginger Beer, offering a delightful twist on their classic Ginger Beer. Infused with hibiscus flowers and rose hips, Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer brings a spicy, bright, and flowery profile, complete with a striking pink hue.

Q Mixers can be found at renowned restaurants, local grocery stores, and major retailers across the United States, such as Target, Amazon, and Kroger. In Indiana, you can find the Hibiscus Ginger Beer at various locations, including Big Red Liquors, 21st Amendment liquor stores, St. Elmo Steakhouse, Harry & Izzy’s, and the Fountain Room.

Additionally, Prime 47 and the Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis will be serving the Victory Lane cocktail, featuring fresh lime, Crown Royal, and Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer.

To make the Q Mixers Victory Lane cocktail, simply take a highball glass, fill it with small cubed ice, add 1.5 ounces of whiskey, top it with Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer, squeeze some fresh lime, gently stir with a bar spoon, garnish with a lime wheel, and enjoy!