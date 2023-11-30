Eskenazi Health: Open Enrollment Fair

The 2024 open enrollment period for the health insurance marketplace is now underway and will be available until January 15, 2024.

Eskenazi Health and our dedicated financial team are here to provide valuable information and assistance to those in need.

It’s important to note that outside of the open enrollment period, individuals can only register for a health insurance plan if they qualify for special enrollment due to specific life events such as marriage or a change in health insurance coverage.

Open enrollment is the designated time when you can secure health insurance for the upcoming year.

To further support Indiana residents in finding the right coverage, Eskenazi Health will be hosting an Insurance Fair on Saturday, December 2, at the downtown campus located at 720 Eskenazi Ave.

Their financial counselors will be on hand to guide guests through the Marketplace and Medicaid options.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to schedule appointments with Eskenazi Health Financial Eligibility Services to determine their eligibility for specific health coverage or discount programs.

Additionally, they will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines, along with enjoyable activities for the entire family.

Common challenges people encounter when navigating the Marketplace include feeling overwhelmed by the numerous plan options available.

Eskenazi Health offers comprehensive support from the initial screening process to follow-ups, both in-person and virtually, including through MyChart for Eskenazi Health patients.

Their dedicated financial teams are available at all Eskenazi Health locations, and to schedule an appointment with a financial counselor, individuals can call 1.855.202.1053.

They are committed to helping the community access the healthcare coverage they need with ease and confidence.

For more information, visit https://www.healthcare.gov/.