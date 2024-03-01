Eskenazi Health: Robert and Gina Laikin Pet Therapy Program

Therapy dogs, known for their ability to offer solace and companionship, are specially trained to provide emotional support in various settings such as hospitals, retirement homes, and schools.

At the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, patients have the opportunity to request visits from certified therapy dogs during their stay.

Nurses, attuned to patients’ needs, can arrange these visits for individuals who may benefit from the comforting presence of a furry friend.

Patients are encouraged to interact with the dogs by petting or holding them, and in some cases, the dogs are even permitted to lie on the bed with patients, fostering a sense of warmth and connection.

Distinguished from service dogs, which primarily assist individuals with specific disabilities, therapy dogs focus on uplifting spirits and providing emotional support to those in need.

To request a visit from one of these delightful companions at the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, patients can simply reach out to their nurse or contact the Robert & Gina Laikin Pet Therapy Program at Eskenazi Health.

Additionally, for those interested in supporting this invaluable program, donations can be made through the Eskenazi Health Foundation website.