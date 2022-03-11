Life.Style.Live!

Exhibit honoring Holocaust survivor Eva Kor opens in downtown Indianapolis

The Indiana Historical Society (IHS)’s newest exhibit, Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana, opens March 12 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

We got a preview of the exhibit which tells the remarkable story of Eva Mozes Kor, who survived Auschwitz as a child and the experiments of Dr. Joseph Mengele, and grew up to be one of the most influential Holocaust educators and activists in the world. She launched a global manhunt for Mengele, organized other survivors, and educated millions about what happened during the Holocaust and about her vision of empowerment and forgiveness.

“The core of Eva’s story is how she dealt with the experience of going through the holocaust,” said the President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, Jody Blankenship as he showed us the exhibit. “What I think is more important is after that, how she came to terms with that experience and how she became an advocate to say the Holocaust occurred and these were the atrocities that happened, but then how she dealt with it and the journey to forgiveness.”

The exhibit features both unique content and technology. For instance, there is a virtual reality experience in which visitors are able to visit Auschwitz.

“While you’re here in the exhibit, you’re able to put on the Oculus goggles and take a tour of Auschwitz,” said Blankenship.

“That was something that she did regularly was go to Auschwitz and give tours,” said director of exhibitions research Daniel Gonsalez. “This preserves that story in probably the closest way you can do.”

Though Eva Kor is now gone, the new exhibit allows her to continue shining a light on darkened corners of history that might otherwise be forgotten?