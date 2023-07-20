Explore the art of distilling at Indy’s Premier Bourbon Celebration

Get ready for an extraordinary night of bourbon tasting and immersion into the art of distilling, all while exploring the exhibits at the History Center. As part of the event, an online silent auction will feature exclusive bourbon packages for bidding. Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, and Brad Colver, co-owner and head distiller of Four Finger Distiller joined us Thursday morning to share more information.

For an enhanced experience, you can add the VIP package to your general admission ticket. VIP guests will have dedicated time with master bartenders, enjoy additional food offerings one hour before general admission, receive a commemorative glass, and have exclusive access to the VIP lounge throughout the night. They will also have the opportunity to create a custom candle, courtesy of Circle City Candles, to take home. General admission tickets are priced at $175 for members and $200 for non-members, with designated driver tickets available for $50. The VIP experience can be added on for $50, or $25 for designated drivers.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of participating distilleries, including notable names like 15 STARS Bourbon, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, Calumet Farm Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Four Finger Distillery, Glendalough Distillery, Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey, J. Rieger & Co., KOVAL Distillery, New Holland Brewing Co., Woodford Reserve, and many more. Click here to find out more information.

Life.Style.Live! viewers can take advantage of a special offer and receive $50 off an individual ticket by using the promo code 50OFF. Mark your calendar for this unforgettable celebration of bourbon on the provided date and get ready to indulge in the finest spirits.