Fair Haven: A window of hope

The Fair Haven organization, led by Executive Director Amanda Milner, is a compassionate nonprofit right here in Indianapolis that offers a crucial lifeline to seriously ill patients and their families.

Fair Haven provides a comforting and complimentary home-away-from-home for those who must travel to Indianapolis for life-saving medical treatment, enabling families to remain together during their most challenging times.

Indianapolis has known hospitals and physicians, attracting patients from across the state and country for treatments such as cancer care, organ transplants, and high-risk pregnancies.

Fair Haven’s invaluable service provides these families with complimentary lodging at “Ada’s Place” and leased apartments near the downtown medical center, sparing them the burden of costly hotel stays.

To support their mission, Fair Haven hosts the beloved Parisian Flea Market, a two-day shopping extravaganza now located at Glendale Town Center at 62nd & Keystone Ave.

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the event, offering a wide array of meticulously hand-selected items, from furniture to art and estate jewelry, all priced to move.

Don’t miss the opportunity to shop for a cause and support Fair Haven’s mission at the Parisian Flea Market on October 6th and 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For ticket information and details, visit www.fairhavenfoundation.org.